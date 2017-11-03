NFL and USAA announce Salute to Service Award nominees

The NFL and USAA, the NFL's Official Military Appreciation Sponsor, have announced the 32 nominees for the seventh annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Finalists for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 3, the night before Super Bowl LII, from 8-10 p.m. (ET and PT) on NBC.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was last year's award recipient. USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, contributed $25,000 in his honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. Quinn will serve on the award panel and vote to select the 2017 Salute to Service Award recipient.

Coach Quinn, along with his coaching staff, created the Rookie Club Olympics, an annual event that brings together Falcons players and military members and challenges them to work together as a team. Through his nonprofit, Quinn's Corps, and his involvement with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Quinn provided the opportunity for 63 families of fallen soldiers to attend a Falcons game and have a VIP experience at practice the day before. Coach Quinn also participated in an Atlanta Falcons USO Tour through the Pacific in the summer of 2016.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor and support members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service. The league's year-round military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events honoring veterans, active duty service members and their families.

Since 2011, USAA has used its sponsorship to honor and appreciate military, veterans and their families by fostering a closer understanding between military and the NFL. Among numerous events this season, USAA hosted "NFL Boot Camps" with multiple teams where military members competed in drills similar to those used at the NFL Combine. Fans can join the NFL and USAA in honoring the military community by visiting NFL.com/Salute and see military appreciation highlights from across the league.

Since 2011, more than $17 million has been raised through Salute to Service to support the league's military nonprofit partners.

Below is a list of 2017 nominees:

Arizona Cardinals: Defensive end Frostee Rucker

Atlanta Falcons: Wide receiver Andre Roberts

Baltimore Ravens: Head coach John Harbaugh

Buffalo Bills: Defensive line Mike Waufle

Carolina Panthers: Head coach Ron Rivera

Chicago Bears: Former fullback Jason McKie

Cincinnati Bengals: Tight end Tyler Eifert

Cleveland Browns: Offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Dallas Cowboys: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Denver Broncos: The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders

Detroit Lions: Wide receiver Golden Tate

Green Bay Packers: Defensive tackle Mike Daniels

Houston Texans: Texans ambassador Woody Campbell

Indianapolis Colts: Head coach Chuck Pagano

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive tackle Malik Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs: Linebacker Derrick Johnson

Los Angeles Chargers: Former linebacker Donnie Edwards

Los Angeles Rams: Former linebacker David Vobora

Miami Dolphins: Skills development manager Mike Wahle

Minnesota Vikings: Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

New England Patriots: Long snapper Joe Cardona

New Orleans Saints: Linebacker A.J. Klein

New York Giants: Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan

New York Jets: General manager and his wife Mike and Betty Maccagnan

Oakland Raiders: Long snapper Jon Condo

Philadelphia Eagles: Marketing and executive assistant Denise Kozul

Pittsburgh Steelers: Linebacker Arthur Moats

San Francisco 49ers: General manager John Lynch

Seattle Seahawks: Owner Paul Allen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defensive tackle Clinton McDonald

Tennessee Titans: Head coach Mike Mularkey

Washington Redskins: Tight end Vernon Davis