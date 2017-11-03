Around The NFL Podcast: Impact of Watson's ACL injury

_Associated Press

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- preview the remaining slate of Week 9 games. They start with the news of Deshaun Watson's season-ending ACL injury and what it means for the Texans. Dan and Gregg also recap the Jets' dominating victory over the Bills on Thursday Night Football, with a little help from Keith Hanzus.

The heroes discuss how things change for the Colts now that Andrew Luck has been placed on injured reserve. They also talk about what to expect out of the Broncos now that Trevor Siemian has been benched for Brock Osweiler. They explore whether the Legion of Boom really dead and go over the best listener submissions to name the official cat of the ATN Podcast #ATNCAT. Marc Sessler picks an interesting lock for what's expected to be the best game of the week, plus can Brett Hundley be a serviceable backup QB for the Packers?