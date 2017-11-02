Players are loving Tony Romo's analysis, too

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 2nd, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Fans aren't the only ones enjoying Tony Romo in the booth for Thursday Night Football

Dak Prescott on Tony Romo being critical of him during Sunday's game: "I kind of expect him to be. I hope he is." â Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2017

Marcell Dareus, traded to the Jaguars last week, pens an open letter to thank Buffalo fans

"I want to thank the amazing Buffalo fans and the Bills Mafia, for making me feel welcome and comfortable in a city I will always consider a second home," the All-Pro defensive tackle said in his letter, published in The Buffalo News.

Bills fans are excited about their team playing a primetime game tonight, but none moreso than this guy

How fast can Garoppolo cram?

The 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots in one of the most surprising trades this week, and according to coach Kyle Shanahan, he won't see the field until he's ready -- which could be as early as next week, or as late as next season.

Sad news for QBs today

Deshaun Watson did tear his ACL, per source. Tests on-site revealed tear. @rapsheet first mentioned this possibility. â Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2017

Tom Brady leads the NFL in passing yards, but he could be leading by a lot more