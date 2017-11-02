Dave Dameshek Football Podcast: Week 9 Red Challenge picks

Scott Boehm/Associated Press

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank, Matt "Money" Smith and Cynthia Frelund to discuss whether Matthew Stafford is undervalued (9:40), Vontaze Burfict blocking Shek on twitter (5:20) and Handsome's reaction to the Jay Ajayi trade (23:05). Also, the fellas and Cynthia review some nominees for the best year for movies, highlighting 1994, 1984 and 1985 (31:27). Then, in honor of the recently released college football playoff rankings, everyone gives their NFL final four predictions (41:00). Plus, EmmaVP reads her Week 9 "TV Guide" game show edition previews for the guys to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (51:05).