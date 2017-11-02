TBT photos of your favorite players

Every Thursday, The Checkdown shares photos of current and former players from back in the day. This is The Checkback.
Thursdays are known for football games and posting old embarrassing photos that hopefully everyone will enjoy. While NFL players may be a bit larger, they are no different than us on their social media accounts.
From long curly hair to brothers playing nice for the camera, this week's Throwback Thursday will have you laughing.
Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin
GQ should have made a kid's edition and put Baldwin on the cover.
#TBT elementary old-school GQ: pic.twitter.com/JaKl7QqFDEâ Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) January 10, 2014
Minnesota Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes
Even in high school, Rhodes looked like he could play in the NFL.
The Watt Brothers: J.J., Derek, and T.J.
Can you guess which brother is which?
Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen
In the photo caption, Cohen mentions he was rocking a homemade haircut -- most of us can (unfortunately) relate.
Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery
Smile wide!
The Long Brothers: Chris and Kyle
This photo easily puts Kyle in the Mullett (Jr.) Hall of Fame.
I hope Santa brought me scissors that year to cut that thing off my head @PatrickMannelly %mulletgame TBT pic.twitter.com/GBg9jKOPTxâ Kyle (@Ky1eLong) April 2, 2015
Philadelphia Eagles RB Jay Ajayi
All I know is I can't wear suspenders as well as Ajayi did as a kid -- he even matched!
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
Allen was ahead of his time, keeping his long hair. Luckily he didn't turn it into a man bun.
Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders
If baseball was Sanders' first love, I wonder how good he was because he is a Pro Bowl wide receiver. Also, go Cubs, go!
#tbt my first love was â¾ï¸ #wantedtobethenextgriffey pic.twitter.com/2A3nrZjyrRâ Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 7, 2016
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Drafted by the Texas Rangers? Check. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks? Yup. Could Wilson have been a NBA star?
#tbt Ballin'! pic.twitter.com/ap3uA4I6rOâ Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 23, 2014