TBT photos of your favorite players

Every Thursday, The Checkdown shares photos of current and former players from back in the day. This is The Checkback.

Thursdays are known for football games and posting old embarrassing photos that hopefully everyone will enjoy. While NFL players may be a bit larger, they are no different than us on their social media accounts.

From long curly hair to brothers playing nice for the camera, this week's Throwback Thursday will have you laughing.

Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin

GQ should have made a kid's edition and put Baldwin on the cover.

Minnesota Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes

Even in high school, Rhodes looked like he could play in the NFL.

The Watt Brothers: J.J., Derek, and T.J.

Can you guess which brother is which?

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

In the photo caption, Cohen mentions he was rocking a homemade haircut -- most of us can (unfortunately) relate.

Green Bay Packers RB Ty Montgomery

Smile wide!

The Long Brothers: Chris and Kyle

This photo easily puts Kyle in the Mullett (Jr.) Hall of Fame.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Jay Ajayi

All I know is I can't wear suspenders as well as Ajayi did as a kid -- he even matched!

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen was ahead of his time, keeping his long hair. Luckily he didn't turn it into a man bun.

Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders

If baseball was Sanders' first love, I wonder how good he was because he is a Pro Bowl wide receiver. Also, go Cubs, go!

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Drafted by the Texas Rangers? Check. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks? Yup. Could Wilson have been a NBA star?