Kelvin Benjamin will not play for Buffalo Bills vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills are delaying the debut of the newest addition to the receiving corps.

Kelvin Benjamin will not play in Thursday night's game against the New York Jets, the Bills announced.

Benjamin was acquired by the Bills from the Carolina Panthers just before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline in exchange for third- and seventh-round draft picks in 2018. Benjamin might not be playing, but his locker is ready to go:

Adding Benjamin to the roster gives Taylor a big-bodied receiver who can win on the outside and should help open more holes for the running game, especially in the red zone. It'll be interesting to see what he'll bring once he's on the field in Week 10 for the Bills.