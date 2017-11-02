Players react to Deshaun Watson injury news

The NFL will be without one of its most exciting players for the rest of the 2017 season.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice.

The news of the injury prompted an outpouring of sympathy and well wishes from the NFL community and other athletes.

This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU â LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017

Dang, hate to see that news. Prayers up @deshaunwatson. The rook was ballin out. Minor setback for a major comeback. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson minor set back for a major come back!!!!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson !! Hate to see somebody go down like that ï¿½ï¿½ â Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 2, 2017

No! Great young player and even better young man. Heart goes out to him https://t.co/DFqdeFWTPu â Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for Lil bro @deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ God got you & has something BIG in store for you â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 2, 2017

Damn man... hurting for you bro. @deshaunwatson ... it's a long journey but you're a champion. Never waiver! â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 2, 2017

Nooo deshaun Watson! Awful news â Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 2, 2017

.@deshaunwatson God got something major in store for you ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. Pray for a speedy recovery folks â Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) November 2, 2017

Damn!!!! Prayers up to @deshaunwatson ! Come back stronger bro you were having a hell of a year. #OROY â Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) November 2, 2017

Just when you thought Houston was catching a break! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸#Texans #DeshaunWatson â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 2, 2017

Praying reports arenât what they think out of @HoustonTexans about @deshaunwatson Such a rare talent with great head on his shoulders... #ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Chris Myers (@CMyers55) November 2, 2017

Sick about the DeShaun Watson news. That sucks â Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson tough break but youâll be back ballinâ in no time â Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas24) November 2, 2017