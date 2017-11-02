Players react to Deshaun Watson injury news

The NFL will be without one of its most exciting players for the rest of the 2017 season.
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice.
The news of the injury prompted an outpouring of sympathy and well wishes from the NFL community and other athletes.
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â D'Onta Foreman (@D33_foreman) November 2, 2017
He will be back better than ever ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #DW4â Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for @deshaunwatsonâ Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 2, 2017
This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRUâ LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017
Dang, hate to see that news. Prayers up @deshaunwatson. The rook was ballin out. Minor setback for a major comeback. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson minor set back for a major come back!!!!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson !! Hate to see somebody go down like that ï¿½ï¿½â Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 2, 2017
Prayers up @deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ God has a plan for you stay up my bro pic.twitter.com/vIEyTKox4Yâ JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 2, 2017
No! Great young player and even better young man. Heart goes out to him https://t.co/DFqdeFWTPuâ Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 2, 2017
Sad man. @deshaunwatson was killing it this year.â Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for Lil bro @deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ God got you & has something BIG in store for youâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 2, 2017
Damn man... hurting for you bro. @deshaunwatson ... it's a long journey but you're a champion. Never waiver!â Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 2, 2017
Praying for my brother @deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/N8O8JdLyruâ Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) November 2, 2017
Keep your head up young legend. Prayers up ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @deshaunwatson https://t.co/JqWnPVf5t8â Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for my bro, come back stronger than ever! @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/HaGz8Lo5FRâ Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) November 2, 2017
Nooo deshaun Watson! Awful newsâ Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 2, 2017
@deshaunwatson prayers up ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) November 2, 2017
.@deshaunwatson God got something major in store for you ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. Pray for a speedy recovery folksâ Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) November 2, 2017
Damn!!!! Prayers up to @deshaunwatson ! Come back stronger bro you were having a hell of a year. #OROYâ Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) November 2, 2017
Praying for you bro @deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) November 2, 2017
Praying for you man @deshaunwatson https://t.co/qJdLxFIst9â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) November 2, 2017
Just when you thought Houston was catching a break! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸#Texans #DeshaunWatsonâ Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 2, 2017
Now thatâs crazy ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ https://t.co/gUjNOwHLriâ Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) November 2, 2017
Nooooo ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ Lord please heal him this is crazy! @deshaunwatson https://t.co/OhRpRMpgbwâ Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 2, 2017
Praying reports arenât what they think out of @HoustonTexans about @deshaunwatson Such a rare talent with great head on his shoulders... #ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Chris Myers (@CMyers55) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) November 2, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ for you kid ! https://t.co/5RQg2UGfl4â Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) November 2, 2017
Man.. feel terrible for @deshaunwatson... heartbreaking but prayers up!! #hatethisgamesometimesâ Kyle Williams (@KyleWilliams_10) November 2, 2017
Sick about the DeShaun Watson news. That sucksâ Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for my guy @deshaunwatson! I know you will be ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #AllWorkIsEasyâ Mackensie Alexander (@MackAlexander20) November 2, 2017
Prayers up for @deshaunwatson tough break but youâll be back ballinâ in no timeâ Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas24) November 2, 2017
All sports, especially professional, can be extremely humbling and sometimes downright cruel. Get well FAST @deshaunwatson.â Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 2, 2017
Praying for you @deshaunwatsonâ Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 2, 2017
This challenge will only make you better!!!! https://t.co/Emr6Xrv9H9
