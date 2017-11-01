USC football team eats 446,000 calories on pasta night

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 1st, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Pasta night for the USC football team includes 40 pounds of spaghetti and 580 meatballs

I love that our pasta night makes headlines and also I would love to go swimming in 40 lbs of pasta https://t.co/3xpgeOjQ7p â Jordan Kira (@jordankira) November 1, 2017

This is a late addition, but I'm pretty sure Titans OT Taylor Lewan had the best player costume

A post shared by Taylor Lewan (@taylorlewan) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Deshaun Watson is even better than you think he is

Check out more high-flying stats for Week 9.

Happy Birthday, Saints!

Today also happens to be also All Saints' Day -- check out how things have changed since 1966.