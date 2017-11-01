USC football team eats 446,000 calories on pasta night

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 1st, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Pasta night for the USC football team includes 40 pounds of spaghetti and 580 meatballs

This is a late addition, but I'm pretty sure Titans OT Taylor Lewan had the best player costume

Deshaun Watson is even better than you think he is

Happy Birthday, Saints!

