1966 vs 2017: The New Orleans Saints turn 51 today

The New Orleans Saints are celebrating their 51st birthday today.

Fun fact: November 1st also happens to be All Saints' Day -- New Orleans businessman David Dixon pushed for the the official announcement of the team to coincide with the Christian holiday.

Fast forward 51 years and the Saints have one of the most dedicated fan bases in the NFL. The franchise and the fans in New Orleans have been linked through tragedy and triumph. The team and community survived the horror of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and five years later the Big Easy celebrated their Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

A lot has changed from since the Saints became a franchise.

Cost of Gas

1966: $0.32

2017: $2.47

No. 1 Hit Single

11/1/1966: "96 Tears" by ? and the Mysterians

11/1/2017: "Rock Star" by Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

U.S. Population

1966: 196.6 million

2017: 321.6 million

What head coach Sean Payton was up to

11/1/1966: Two-year-old Sean Payton was likely getting a hold of potty training like many other toddlers between the ages of two and three.

11/1/2017: Payton is in his 11th season as head coach of the Saints who are leading the NFC South with a 5-2 record.