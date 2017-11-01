Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster among Players of Week

There were plenty of outstanding performances in Week 8, but a rookie wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a franchise quarterback in Seattle were particularly impressive in leading their respective teams to victories. Here are the NFL Players of the Week:

Last week started rough for the Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The rookie had his bike stolen and was forced to walk to practice. However, things turned around after his beloved bike was found. Smith-Schuster must have been ecstatic about the recovery, as he went and balled out against the Lions. The USC product had seven receptions for 193 yards and a score -- a 97-yard catch-and-run that helped lift Pittsburgh to a 20-15 victory over Detroit. For his performance, Smith-Schuster was honored as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Bengals defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Against the Colts, Dunlap batted quarterback Jacoby Brissett's pass into the air, grabbed the ball and ran 16 yards to the end zone for the game-turning touchdown, rallying Cincinnati to a 24-23 victory over Indianapolis.

The AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker booted five field goals -- including a 51-yarder -- to help Kansas City top Denver 29-19 on Monday night.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes for a career-high 452 yards and four TDs as Seattle topped Houston and rookie phenom Deshaun Watson, 41-38.

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Mills intercepted 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard late in the first half, running it back for a score in Philadelphia's 33-10 victory.

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford. Faced with a 16-7 deficit against Washington, Crawford blocked a 36-yard field-goal attempt, which teammate Orlando Scandrick returned 90 yards. It was the first of three turnovers that the Cowboys forced to help them take control of the game.