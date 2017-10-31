ATN Trade deadline winners & losers, MNF recap

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Colleen Wolfe and Gregg Rosenthal recap the 2017 NFL trade deadline and give their winners and losers of every major trade (1:00), including reaction to the Patriots trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers (6:00); How much will Duane Brown help the Seahawks? (24:00); BREAKING NEWS reaction to the Panthers trading Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills (30:00); How the Zeke Elliot suspension was affected by a judge's vacation (36:00); Recapping the Monday night action between the Broncos and Chiefs (43:00); And previewing the upcoming Bills-Jets Thursday night game (54:00).