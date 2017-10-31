Russell Wilson transforms into Pete Carroll for Halloween

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 31st, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Everyone's in the Halloween spirit, including many NFL teams and players.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson gives a pretty accurate (and hilarious) Pete Carroll impersonation
Peep the the exclusive Nike Air Monarchs at the 26-second mark.
Pittsburgh DEs Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt went trick-or-treating in the Steelers locker room
Don't have any candy? That's alright...@CamHeyward and @DOCnation_7 will take whatever you have.#TrickorTreat #Halloween pic.twitter.com/MMUEeZTJHsâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 31, 2017
The Panthers' rookies paid a visit to patients at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte
So many characters and so much @Panthers fun! #Halloween pic.twitter.com/e7sLHO7dioâ LevineChildren'sHosp (@LevineChildrens) October 31, 2017
If that weren't heartwarming enough, here's a clip of some Eagles coloring, taking selfies, and speaking with the kids at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Who's cutting onions?
Happy Halloween! Check out how we celebrated with our friends at @ChildrensPhila. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/w4lcJye33câ Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) October 31, 2017
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hit up Hundred Acres Manor in Bethel Park, PA
These gridiron stars seem to fear ghouls and goblins much more than opposing defenses.
Thanks for the nightmares... ï¿½ï¿½@L_Bell26 and @TeamJuJu hit @HundredAcres to get Halloween started. pic.twitter.com/bX9RaBwCEfâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 31, 2017