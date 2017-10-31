Russell Wilson transforms into Pete Carroll for Halloween

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 31st, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Everyone's in the Halloween spirit, including many NFL teams and players.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson gives a pretty accurate (and hilarious) Pete Carroll impersonation

Peep the the exclusive Nike Air Monarchs at the 26-second mark.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Pittsburgh DEs Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt went trick-or-treating in the Steelers locker room

The Panthers' rookies paid a visit to patients at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte

If that weren't heartwarming enough, here's a clip of some Eagles coloring, taking selfies, and speaking with the kids at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Who's cutting onions?

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hit up Hundred Acres Manor in Bethel Park, PA

These gridiron stars seem to fear ghouls and goblins much more than opposing defenses.