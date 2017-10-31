This award recognizes the best holder in college football

There's only four regular season games left in the college football season, and that means the college award season is right around the corner. While most casual college fans only know of the Heisman trophy, there's one award that you should get behind, the Mortell Holder of the Year.

Even though the only time we hear a holder's name is when they mishandle a snap, they have a crucial job and now they are finally being recognized. Back in 2015, the first recipient of this award was Minnesota punter Peter Mortell, who actually gave himself the award.

"Your hands are too slow" they said.

"Your cadence has no rhythm" they said. This one's for the state of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/HkgGRK0aL1 â Peter Mortell (@PMortell1) December 1, 2015

Last year, not only was there a winner for the Mortell Holder of the Year, Michigan quarterback Garrett Moores, but it was actually broadcasted during ESPN's college football award show.

Congrats @gmoores11! This year, in all of college football, no one held their kicker's balls better than you. #HOTY pic.twitter.com/Oy9eyogGwJ â Peter Mortell (@PMortell1) December 9, 2016

At the start of this college football season, Mortell compiled a watchlist of 43 holders from all across the country. While many holders are starting their campaign for the award, Indiana's Drew Conrad, who wasn't even on the watchlist is making his case to win it.

With the overwhelming support from my friends, family, & teammates.. I'd like to publicly start my campaign 4 the @MortellAward #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/KpXlo7QC1r â Drew Conrad (@DrewConrad04) October 31, 2017

There definitely might be some tough competition, it's hard enough to catch a football one hand, but making sure the laces are out with that same hand is nearly impossible.

Not sure about you, but I'll be waiting with bated breath to hear the next name to go down in history.