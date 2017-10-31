Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson top 1st CFP rankings

NEW YORK (AP) -- Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson are the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee's initial top 25. The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.

1. Georgia 8-0

2. Alabama 8-0

3. Notre Dame 7-1

4. Clemson 7-1

5. Oklahoma 7-1

6. Ohio St. 7-1

7. Penn St. 7-1

8. TCU 7-1

9. Wisconsin 8-0

10. Miami 7-0

11. Oklahoma St. 7-1

12. Washington 7-1

13. Virginia Tech 7-1

14. Auburn 6-2

15. Iowa St. 6-2

16. Mississippi St. 6-2

17. Southern Cal 7-2

18. UCF 7-0

19. LSU 6-2

20. NC State 6-2

21. Stanford 6-2

22. Arizona 6-2

23. Memphis 7-1

24. Michigan St. 6-2

25. Washington St. 7-2

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 3 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018. The championship game will be played on Jan. 8, 2018 at Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press