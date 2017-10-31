Halloween is one of the most inclusive holidays on the calendar. There's no need to splurge on gifts, attend awkward family dinners, or think about the negative origin of the holiday. Your biggest dilemma is figuring out what you're going to wear for your costume. Some spend months preparing elaborate custom costumes while others raid the racks of Party City looking for last-minute Halloween garb.
Your favorite NFL stars aren't too cool to dress up for Halloween. From Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein to Andy Dalton as Danny Zuko from Grease, here's your Halloween 2017 NFL Costume Roundup.
Lions WR Golden Tate as a Dinosaur
That's one way to make an entrance, @ShowtimeTate ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/2kfv8JcAECâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 29, 2017
Security at Ford Field: Uh, you're looking a little different today, Mr. Tate.
Golden Tate: Excuse me?
Security: Nevermind, carry on.
Bengals DT Geno Atkins as Batman from Batman v Superman
This looks extremely expensive for an outfit you'll only wear once, Geno should at least get some more use out of this for Comic-Con.
Panthers WR Devin Funchess as Coach Gordon Bombay from The Mighty Ducks
This is an awesome tribute to a '90s classic -- I still don't know how the Academy snubbed this film.
Panthers QB Cam Newton and his wife, Kia, as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible
Is Cam abandoning his Superman alter ego? Or, is he hinting at his role in a Superman vs. The Incredibles blockbuster that no one knows about?
Bengals QB Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, as Danny and Sandy
This is great, but Dalton should've grown his hair out and slicked it back for a redhead John Travolta look.
Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein
FrankenGronk. pic.twitter.com/KxjLkbY0vLâ Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 30, 2017
Gronkenstein is a tad bit slow, but he would still be All-Pro.
Seahawks OG Jordan Roos as a Minion from Despicable Me
Gameday ready ââ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2017
Halloween ready â @JordanRoos64 pic.twitter.com/x5UeXqMsvA
Transaction: We have added a Minion to the active roster. #HOUvsSEA pic.twitter.com/XBK48GTYzFâ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2017
A 6-foot-3, 302 pounder seems a tad big to be a "minion."
Eagles DT Beau Allen as Chef Batali
Had to give my boy @Mariobatali a Halloween shoutout! #MarioBeautali pic.twitter.com/zaa1WQpTXDâ Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) October 30, 2017
The resemblance is uncanny. It's a tad early, but this is the NFL Player Halloween Costume of the year -- crown him!
Bills MLB Preston Brown as Waldo
Where's Preston?#OAKvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/ncaZh0EUbqâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 29, 2017
Fun Fact: Did you know that in the UK -- the birthplace of the puzzle book series -- it's called Where's Wally?
Retired WR Randy Moss and DB Charles Woodson as One Another
Randy Moss dresses up as Charles Woodson and Charles Woodson dresses up as Randy Moss. Legends! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/DbGMLtQEy1â Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 30, 2017
There are 15 Pro Bowls and 7 All-Pro 1st Team selections in this photo -- look at greatness.
Bengals FS George Iloka as Pennywise
I wouldn't catch passes over the middle with George Iloka in the vicinity, much less follow him into sewers.
"You'll float too..." ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/EebCgL1fpdâ George Iloka (@George_iloka) October 28, 2017
Bears QB Mike Glennon as Chuckie and his wife, Jessica, as Angelica from Rugrats
Having the little one dressed as Tommy takes this family costume idea to the next level.
Steelers DE Cameron Heyward as Sully from Monsters Inc.
Kids are the best/most adorable costume "props."
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell as a Scary Clown
youu know what time it is ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/GX7YRQ9TsFâ Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 31, 2017
I know everyone's clamoring for that hot fire Halloween mixtape to drop later today.
Saints MLB Manti Te'o
When you have a date at 7 and a Halloween party to attend at 9.
Texans CB Johnathan Joseph and his wife, Delaina, as Zombie Prom King and Queen
Happy Halloween ï¿½ï¿½ from the Joseph's ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/zhn2Ebs20Wâ Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) October 31, 2017
This could be us... but we're alive.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey as Captain America and OT Taylor Moton as Batman
Adding Cam Newton as Superman would make for the perfect trifecta.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, as a Wimbledon ball boy and Caroline Wozniacki
This is an excellent couples costume, it's creative without being obnoxious.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce as the Green Power Ranger
7 catches for 133 yds on MNF! Maybe he is not human but a Power Ranger! pic.twitter.com/dHXLwupk8oâ Rick Burkholder (@proatc) October 31, 2017
I hope no one shows this to Marquette King... the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry just got even more heated.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as Pete Carroll
oh my god Russell Wilson decided to be Pete Carroll for Halloween pic.twitter.com/FpehS91bnCâ Aron Yohannes (@AronYohannes) October 31, 2017
The gum-chewing, the hair, the Nike Air Monarchs -- this is Grade A.
Patriots QB Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, as avocado toast
Tom and Gisele ordered this off Amazon. See, the ultimate power couple is just like us (minus a few hundred million dollars and dashing good looks).