Halloween is one of the most inclusive holidays on the calendar. There's no need to splurge on gifts, attend awkward family dinners, or think about the negative origin of the holiday. Your biggest dilemma is figuring out what you're going to wear for your costume. Some spend months preparing elaborate custom costumes while others raid the racks of Party City looking for last-minute Halloween garb.

Your favorite NFL stars aren't too cool to dress up for Halloween. From Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein to Andy Dalton as Danny Zuko from Grease, here's your Halloween 2017 NFL Costume Roundup.

Lions WR Golden Tate as a Dinosaur

Security at Ford Field: Uh, you're looking a little different today, Mr. Tate.

Golden Tate: Excuse me?

Security: Nevermind, carry on.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins as Batman from Batman v Superman

This looks extremely expensive for an outfit you'll only wear once, Geno should at least get some more use out of this for Comic-Con.

Panthers WR Devin Funchess as Coach Gordon Bombay from The Mighty Ducks

This is an awesome tribute to a '90s classic -- I still don't know how the Academy snubbed this film.

Panthers QB Cam Newton and his wife, Kia, as Mr. and Mrs. Incredible

Is Cam abandoning his Superman alter ego? Or, is he hinting at his role in a Superman vs. The Incredibles blockbuster that no one knows about?

Bengals QB Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, as Danny and Sandy

This is great, but Dalton should've grown his hair out and slicked it back for a redhead John Travolta look.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein

Gronkenstein is a tad bit slow, but he would still be All-Pro.

Seahawks OG Jordan Roos as a Minion from Despicable Me

A 6-foot-3, 302 pounder seems a tad big to be a "minion."

Eagles DT Beau Allen as Chef Batali

The resemblance is uncanny. It's a tad early, but this is the NFL Player Halloween Costume of the year -- crown him!

Bills MLB Preston Brown as Waldo

Fun Fact: Did you know that in the UK -- the birthplace of the puzzle book series -- it's called Where's Wally?

Retired WR Randy Moss and DB Charles Woodson as One Another

Randy Moss dresses up as Charles Woodson and Charles Woodson dresses up as Randy Moss. Legends! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/DbGMLtQEy1 â Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 30, 2017

There are 15 Pro Bowls and 7 All-Pro 1st Team selections in this photo -- look at greatness.

Bengals FS George Iloka as Pennywise

I wouldn't catch passes over the middle with George Iloka in the vicinity, much less follow him into sewers.

Bears QB Mike Glennon as Chuckie and his wife, Jessica, as Angelica from Rugrats

Having the little one dressed as Tommy takes this family costume idea to the next level.

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward as Sully from Monsters Inc.

Kids are the best/most adorable costume "props."

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell as a Scary Clown

I know everyone's clamoring for that hot fire Halloween mixtape to drop later today.

Saints MLB Manti Te'o

When you have a date at 7 and a Halloween party to attend at 9.

Texans CB Johnathan Joseph and his wife, Delaina, as Zombie Prom King and Queen

This could be us... but we're alive.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey as Captain America and OT Taylor Moton as Batman

Adding Cam Newton as Superman would make for the perfect trifecta.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, as a Wimbledon ball boy and Caroline Wozniacki

This is an excellent couples costume, it's creative without being obnoxious.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce as the Green Power Ranger

7 catches for 133 yds on MNF! Maybe he is not human but a Power Ranger! pic.twitter.com/dHXLwupk8o â Rick Burkholder (@proatc) October 31, 2017

I hope no one shows this to Marquette King... the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry just got even more heated.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as Pete Carroll

oh my god Russell Wilson decided to be Pete Carroll for Halloween pic.twitter.com/FpehS91bnC â Aron Yohannes (@AronYohannes) October 31, 2017

The gum-chewing, the hair, the Nike Air Monarchs -- this is Grade A.

Patriots QB Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, as avocado toast

Tom and Gisele ordered this off Amazon. See, the ultimate power couple is just like us (minus a few hundred million dollars and dashing good looks).