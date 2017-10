Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the fallout from the latest blockbuster trades at the deadline including Jay Ajayi heading to the City of Brotherly Love (11:29) and Jimmy Garoppolo shipping off to the Bay Area (1:42). The guys also recap the Chiefs 29-19 Monday Night Football win over the Broncos (16:53), as well as week 9 of the college football season (22:33).