DDFP 611: Week 8 Recap & Trade Deadline

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Maurice Jones-Drew and Colleen Wolfe to discuss the biggest trade news so far, highlighting Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers, Jay Ajayi to the Eagles and Duane Brown to the Seahawks (4:45). Also, the fellas and Colleen debate who will ultimately win the NFC this year (13:40). Plus, in this week's edition of the Q&A, the group discusses the Bills' chances of making the playoffs and Maurice responds to a question from pal, Pierre Garcon (28:05). Then, Shek and Ike Taylor talk about the Steelers' performance against the Lions and the ongoing drama with Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster (41:40).