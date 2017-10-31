Niners trade Rashard Robinson to New York Jets

The New York Jets acquired secondary help Tuesday when they landed San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson in a swap for an undisclosed draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Robinson, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, had struggled with penalties this season, but flashed upside. His long and lean frame allowed him to run with receivers and bat balls away. The DB recorded seven pass deflections and one pick in seven starts this season.

The former Niners DB, though, lost his starting job to Ahkello Witherspoon on Sunday after he struggled in a blowout against the Dallas Cowboys, complete with a sideline tantrum that featured a helmet toss.

The Jets, who rank 20th in pass defense this season, were in need of corners with Morris Claiborne (foot) and Buster Skrine (concussion protocol) battling ailments.