Bruce Arians: 'I'd doubt' David Johnson returns in 2017

Initial optimism that David Johnson could return this season from a dislocated wrist injury appears to have waned in the desert.

Asked if Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians foresees his star running back returning this year from the wrist injury that was expected to keep him out until at least December, Arians said he's not optimistic.

"You'd have to ask the doctors," Arians said. "Right now, I'd doubt it."

Arians added that Johnson, who injured his wrist in the Cardinals' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions, is still in a cast.

With the Cardinals sitting at 3-4 and staring down life without starting quarterback Carson Palmer for the rest of this season, Arizona is clearly in no hurry to rush its star runner back.