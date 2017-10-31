Josh Gordon to meet with NFL regarding reinstatement

Josh Gordon's long road to trying to get back on an NFL field continues in New York this week.

The suspended Cleveland Browns wideout is in the Big Apple today and will meet with the league on Wednesday regarding his reinstatement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a league source.

The former All-Pro wideout is still serving an indefinite ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy. If his suspension is lifted, the Cleveland Browns still control the receiver's contract rights.

Gordon hasn't played in a regular season game since December 2014.