Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 8

Print
  • By Daniel Greco
More Columns >

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

October has been a busy month: all four major sports are in action and Halloween has made finding time for your fantasy football team nearly impossible. However, you better not have completely forgotten about your fantasy team because they need your expertise when setting a lineup.

If you weren't focused on your team, I'm sure you left these players on the bench.

Cleveland Browns RB Isaiah Crowell
Fantasy Points: 15.8
Starting Percentage: 32.8%

Crowell finally found his groove after finding the end zone for the first time this season. Hopefully, he has the second half comeback that you all have been dreaming of.

Baltimore Ravens Defense
Fantasy Points: 27
Starting Percentage: 65.2%

On Thursday, the Ravens took it to the Miami Dolphins, 40-0. Not only did the defense shut out the Dolphins, but they also had two defensive touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Fantasy Points: 25.3
Starting Percentage: 14.7%

After a tumultuous week in which Smith-Schuster lost his bike, he had a career day against the Detroit Lions. While I am sure his 25.3 points looked great on your bench, he did say earlier in the week you better start him. I guess you should have listened to him.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Fantasy Points: 32.78
Starting Percentage: 37.8%

This is not your average rookie quarterback. He has broken multiple records yet for some reason he is only starting in 37.8% of fantasy leagues. To me, this is just mind-boggling.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0