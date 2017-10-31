Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 8

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

October has been a busy month: all four major sports are in action and Halloween has made finding time for your fantasy football team nearly impossible. However, you better not have completely forgotten about your fantasy team because they need your expertise when setting a lineup.

If you weren't focused on your team, I'm sure you left these players on the bench.

Cleveland Browns RB Isaiah Crowell

Fantasy Points: 15.8

Starting Percentage: 32.8%

Crowell finally found his groove after finding the end zone for the first time this season. Hopefully, he has the second half comeback that you all have been dreaming of.

when you drop Isaiah Crowell in fantasy yesterday so all u gotta do is make this face as he goes to the endzone @ColeWrightNFL pic.twitter.com/Q8ZAslntnB â ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@sarexgrande) October 29, 2017

After 7 weeks of not Benching Isaiah Crowell, the one week I bench him gets 19 points .... pic.twitter.com/I6QlvyArIA â The 6â£ God (@That_KidGrundy) October 29, 2017

Baltimore Ravens Defense

Fantasy Points: 27

Starting Percentage: 65.2%

On Thursday, the Ravens took it to the Miami Dolphins, 40-0. Not only did the defense shut out the Dolphins, but they also had two defensive touchdowns.

Just checked my opponent's lineup for fantasy this week... he started the Ravens defense... pic.twitter.com/sFRkcJGs4b â TF141Yank (@SuperYank4Life) October 29, 2017

Fantasy Owners waking up and realizing they left the Ravens defense on the bench pic.twitter.com/bUGZ92ipAc â Tiny (@KingTiny81) October 27, 2017

When the guy youâre playing in fantasy football has the @Ravens defense on the bench with almost 40 points. pic.twitter.com/dYkfISyrE2 â Blake Loepp (@BlakeLoepp) October 27, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Fantasy Points: 25.3

Starting Percentage: 14.7%

After a tumultuous week in which Smith-Schuster lost his bike, he had a career day against the Detroit Lions. While I am sure his 25.3 points looked great on your bench, he did say earlier in the week you better start him. I guess you should have listened to him.

Everybody loves me now, but these same people won't start me in fantasy on Sunday... #FakeLove ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 26, 2017

Juju Smith-Schuster is on my bench, and he has scored more points in 3 quarters than Cooper, Agholor, and Cooks did combined #PITvsDET â â± (@0canom) October 30, 2017

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Fantasy Points: 32.78

Starting Percentage: 37.8%

This is not your average rookie quarterback. He has broken multiple records yet for some reason he is only starting in 37.8% of fantasy leagues. To me, this is just mind-boggling.