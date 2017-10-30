Garoppolo trade generates social media reaction

The San Francisco 49ers have found their new quarterback. The New England Patriots traded backup signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick, a source involved with the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Naturally, there was plenty of reaction on social media in the wake of the deal:
Niners gota good one! #goodluckpal #italy ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #businesssideofthings pic.twitter.com/WvN7CGXiNVâ Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) October 31, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/5zw0trjawoâ jarryd hayne (@JarrydHayne) October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017
There was no feasible way the Pats could have paid Garoppolo anywhere close to market value next season. They simply couldnât keep both QB. https://t.co/v7syHTUsCNâ Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 31, 2017
Wow. He gets to audition for a new contract on a bad team. This will be interesting. https://t.co/GqPhSs3ypQâ Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 31, 2017
Belichick likes high second round picks more than i like anythingâ Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 31, 2017
Would love to know if Browns had any shot at Jimmy G. Some around the league believe BB wouldn't consider "helping" them at QB. Old feelingsâ Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 31, 2017
View all comments