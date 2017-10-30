Garoppolo trade generates social media reaction

The San Francisco 49ers have found their new quarterback. The New England Patriots traded backup signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick, a source involved with the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Naturally, there was plenty of reaction on social media in the wake of the deal:

There was no feasible way the Pats could have paid Garoppolo anywhere close to market value next season. They simply couldnât keep both QB. https://t.co/v7syHTUsCN â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 31, 2017

Wow. He gets to audition for a new contract on a bad team. This will be interesting. https://t.co/GqPhSs3ypQ â Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 31, 2017

Belichick likes high second round picks more than i like anything â Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 31, 2017