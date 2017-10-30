Listen to Marquette King's new single

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 30th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, have their couples costume all figured out

See, the ultimate power couple is just like us -- they even order their last-minute costumes off Amazon.

Who are the five best athlete/musicians of all time? Marquette, Marquette, Marquette...

Raiders P Marquette King dropped a single today, check it out at the link here.

Was "floating" the key to the Bengals' victory on Sunday?

This relaxation method sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Chargers DE Joey Bosa is a one-man wrecking crew

Browns OT Joe Thomas watched Sunday's Browns-Vikings from an unfamiliar place

The 10-time Pro Bowler breaks down the strange feeling of watching a Browns' game from his couch.

The Saints paid tribute to music legend Fats Domino on Sunday

