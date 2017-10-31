Smith-Schuster among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to their teams during Week 8.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Smith-Schuster recorded 7 receptions for 193 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' 20-12 win over the Detroit Lions.

Power of the moment: Smith-Schuster went down in Steelers lore with a 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter, the longest pass play in franchise history.

» Vote for Smith-Schuster for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 8

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Strong stats to consider:

» Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks' 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.

Power of the moment: Wilson threw a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds left in the game.

» Vote for Wilson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 8

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

Strong stats to consider:

» McCoy rushed for 151 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown in the Billsâ 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Power of the moment: McCoy ran for a 48-yard touchdown to put the Bills up 34-14 with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

» Vote for McCoy for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 8

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons

Strong stats to consider:

» Sanu recorded six receptions for 74 yards in the Falcons' 25-20 win.

Power of the moment: Sanu made a 9-yard touchdown reception in the 4th quarter to put the Falconsâ up 22-17 over the New York Jets.

» Vote for Sanu for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 8

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Strong stats to consider:

» Watson completed 19 of 30 passes (63.3 percent) for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 106.9 passer rating against the Seattle Seahawks.

Power of the moment:Watson found wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a 72-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks to give the Texans a chance at victory.

» Vote for Watson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 8