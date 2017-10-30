Texans trade tackle Duane Brown to Seahawks

Duane Brown is on the move.

The veteran tackle has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks for cornerback Jeremy Lane and a draft selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Seattle was in dire need of a tackle after losing George Fant to a torn ACL in mid-August, and has managed to make it through (without any semblance of a rushing attack) the first half of the season before making a move. After seeing Brown on the Seahawks' own game film from Sunday's contest, Seattle saw all its brass needed to complete the deal.

Brown returned last week from a prolonged holdout. Now he'll be getting up to speed with his new team -- a rare instance in which a Monday after a loss turns into a Victory Monday.

Brown has spent his entire career with Houston, which selected him in the first round of the 2008 draft. He's appeared in 133 games over his 10-year career.

