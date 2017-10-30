NFL and TAPS host military families in London

The NFL and its military nonprofit partner TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), which provides care for the families of America's fallen military heroes, hosted an exclusive experience for families in London, culminating with tickets to the Vikings-Browns game at Twickenham Stadium. Families from the United States and United Kingdom came together to connect and build a stronger community.

The families began the weekend with a welcome dinner with TAPS Founder and President Bonnie Carroll. They toured historic monuments around London, including the Tower of London and Windsor Castle, before attending a Ball hosted by Scotty's Little Soldiers, a local organization that brings comfort and care to surviving children of military parents. The families also attended the Vikings' practice on Saturday before participating in a meet-and-greet with players. The weekend experience concluded at the Vikings-Browns game on Sunday.

"TAPS is so grateful to the NFL for their continued support of the families of America's Fallen Heroes," said Carroll. "This wonderful opportunity to travel to England and connect with British surviving family members and organizations like Scotty's Little Soldiers, Royal Army Widows' Association, War Widows Association, Bereaved Family Support Groups of SSAFA and Royal Air force Widows Association, helped to create international reconciliation and connections of hope, healing and care. It was extraordinary."

"This weekend was a great opportunity to unite survivors on both sides of the Atlantic to honor their loved ones," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson said. "The NFL is proud to support TAPS as they continue their incredible work in the United States and extend support to families abroad."

The TAPS and NFL partnership offered families the opportunity to come together around football and extend their network of support. Participating American TAPS families included surviving children, spouses, siblings and parents, either with special connections to UK with a loved one having served or died there, and others with special connections to the Browns or Vikings. These families shared their stories with British surviving family members and created new memories as they work together to move forward along their grief journey.