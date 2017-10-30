Cute kids in NFL Halloween costumes

Halloween night is nearly here and while it might not be everyone's favorite holiday, what other day is it acceptable to dress up, walk around the neighborhood and beg strangers for candy?

Young kids might find the holiday a little scary with all of the monsters roaming around, but receiving king-sized candy bars and eating 'em all in one night makes everything worth it.

While candy is extremely important, so are the costumes kids get to wear. Especially if their parents live or die by their favorite team, it's not uncommon to see kids dressed up as famous NFLers. From baby Andy Reid to fun-size Khalil Mack, enjoy these creative and hilarious kids' costumes.

DE Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

OLB Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers

She's only 4 mths, but she knows how to pick a costume. Clover was "Clayver" for Halloween! @ClayMatthews52 @packers pic.twitter.com/HwsqOEKNk8 â Russ | Live Santosha (@theflockadvisor) November 1, 2015

DE Von Miller and WR Demaryius Thomas

@Broncos @DemaryiusT @VonMiller this is how we do Halloween on Long Island in NY!! My boys love you guys! What do you think of these? pic.twitter.com/7A4u4dyVgq â John Andruszkiewicz (@andruszkiewicz8) October 28, 2017

WR Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

@DezBryant my son said he wanted to be you for Halloween, I said absolutely son..... #ThrowUpTheX GOOOOO COWBOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/HhfGhMUV3d â Nathan Ross (@Cowboy4life22) November 1, 2016

And let's not forget this classic.

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach