Eric Ebron doesn't care if Detroit Lions trade him or not

Eric Ebron isn't fretting his name being swirled around the trade rumor mill as the NFL heads towards Tuesday's deadline.

Following Sunday night's loss to the Steelers, the former first-round pick said he doesn't care whether the Detroit Lions trade him or not.

"I mean, it is what it is," Ebron said, via the Detroit News. "They got till Tuesday. It's a business. If they feel like they want to cut ties with me, then they cut ties. If they feel like they can continue to use me and my skills and my abilities, then, [expletive], let's do it."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that teams have called Detroit about a potential trade for the tight end.

"Look, if the front office thinks that, then we'll see Tuesday," Ebron said. "If not, I'm gonna come here and strap my Lions helmet on and go to work next week like everyone else."

Lions general manager Bob Quinn wasn't part of the administration that made Ebron a top-10 selection over the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald. Quinn did, however, exercise Ebron's fifth-year option in May, which keeps the tight end under contract for 2018 for roughly $8.25 million -- guaranteed for injury only.

Ebron can't help that the previous brass selected him in the top-10. Yet, the struggles with drops and inconsistency are squarely on his shoulders. Prior to Sunday's two-catch, 58-yard performance, Ebron hadn't broached the 50-yard mark in 2017 and has just one TD. The 24-year-old is having his worst season since his rookie year.

Long the ire of Lions fans, Ebron isn't fretting the boos he hears every home game.

"I love 'em, I love those guys," he said Sunday night. "Continue to boo me, I don't care. I still got nothin' but love for everyone. ...

"They can [boo] all they want to. There's nothing I can do about it. And like I've said, they don't know my story, so I'm gonna always be positive."

The Lions likely wouldn't get much in return, but perhaps a trade wouldn't be best for both sides at this point.