Sunday’s Best: Seattle Seahawks Soar

One of the best games of the year occurred on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks playing in a shootout against the Houston Texans. Thanks to a late touchdown, the Seahawks completed the comeback, winning 41-38.

This game featured 998 total yards and nine touchdowns. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson carried the offense accounting for 482 total yards and four passing touchdowns, while Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson totaled 469 yards and four passing touchdowns as well. In the fourth quarter, Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham scored two touchdowns, the last one being the game winner with 21 seconds left.

Cornerback Richard Sherman sealed the victory for the Seahawks with his second interception of the day.

With the victory, the Seahawks tied the Los Angeles Rams for first place with a record of 5-2.