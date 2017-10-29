NFL community reacts to Seahawks' win over Texans

We saw what's termed these days as an #InstantClassic on Sunday in Seattle. The Seahawks and Houston Texans traded punches and leads for all 60 minutes, with Seattle landing the final blow in the form of a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham in the final minute. The NFL community reacted with great surprise and enjoyment. We collected some of the best reactions below:

Damn. That one hurts bad. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 29, 2017

Are you not entertained????!!! Crazy win !!!! Love this team â IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 29, 2017

Watson... Geez. â Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) October 29, 2017

So enjoying watching @deshaunwatson play ball... only going 2 get better & as @SteveMariucci predicted he just tied my TD Rec 4 1st 7 games! â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 29, 2017

... and @deshaunwatson just broke my record! Well done kid... congrats!! â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 29, 2017

Can you imagine how good Watson will become when he starts getting seasoned in this league? It's scary. Dude has 'it'. â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 29, 2017

What a dual between Watson and Russell â Randy McMichael (@randymac81) October 29, 2017

Wow Seahawks really just did that â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 29, 2017