NFL community reacts to Seahawks' win over Texans

We saw what's termed these days as an #InstantClassic on Sunday in Seattle. The Seahawks and Houston Texans traded punches and leads for all 60 minutes, with Seattle landing the final blow in the form of a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham in the final minute. The NFL community reacted with great surprise and enjoyment. We collected some of the best reactions below:
Damn. That one hurts bad.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 29, 2017
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!â Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) October 29, 2017
Techno Sundays!!!!! #win #GoHawksâ Blair Walsh (@BlairWalsh3) October 29, 2017
Are you not entertained????!!! Crazy win !!!! Love this teamâ IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) October 29, 2017
Team wins are the best... #Go Hawks #FightTillYouCantFightNoMoreâ The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) October 29, 2017
Watson... Geez.â Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) October 29, 2017
So enjoying watching @deshaunwatson play ball... only going 2 get better & as @SteveMariucci predicted he just tied my TD Rec 4 1st 7 games!â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 29, 2017
... and @deshaunwatson just broke my record! Well done kid... congrats!!â Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 29, 2017
Can you imagine how good Watson will become when he starts getting seasoned in this league? It's scary. Dude has 'it'.â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 29, 2017
What a dual between Watson and Russellâ Randy McMichael (@randymac81) October 29, 2017
Wow Seahawks really just did thatâ Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 29, 2017
How easy was that? I LOVE that Wilson didn't clock any of those. Clearly the Texans D was tired and reeling. Great work.â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 29, 2017
