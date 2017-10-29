Florida Gators, Jim McElwain 'mutually' agree to part ways

Jim McElwain's tenure as Florida's head coach has come to an end.

The school announced it and the coach agreed to "mutually" part ways after yet another disappointing loss this weekend. After starting the season 3-1, the Gators are now 3-4 after falling 42-7 to Georgia on Saturday.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Randy Shannon will serve as interim coach.

"We want to thank coach McElwain for his efforts in leading the Gator football program," Stricklin said in a statement released by the school. "We are confident coach Shannon will provide the proper guidance to the players and rest of staff during this time and we will begin a national search for the next head coach."

McElwain, who came to Florida in the 2015 season after turning Colorado State into a 10-win team in 2014, owned a 19-8 record heading into this season, but tough losses to Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia on Saturday paved the road for the coach's exit.