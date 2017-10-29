Hue Jackson's job is safe despite Browns' record

Hue Jackson won't be left in London, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's tilt versus the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on NFL GameDay Kickoff that Jackson's job in Cleveland is safe for now.

"I'm told at this point Hue Jackson is safe, even [if there was] an ugly loss [today]," Rapoport said. "... But firing Hue Jackson now, on the plane home, as we've seen in the past, would be against everything the Browns are trying to do. Changes are expected to come at the end of the season in some form or fashion. But at this point, they are not expected to involve Hue Jackson."

Whether those end-of-year plans will include Jackson should be determined by how the final nine games of the season turn out. The Browns are 1-22 in the head coach's first two seasons heading into Sunday's showdown in London.

Constant cycling of coaches has caused some of the tumult within a Browns organization that starts over every couple of years. Scrapping Jackson would be another new beginning for a franchise screaming for consistency. However, could the Browns bring back a coach after another one-win season or -- Lord, help us -- an 0-16 record?

For now, the only answer is that Jackson won't be left with a pink slip on a London tarmac. Everything else is wait-and-see.