Injuries: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon expected to play

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who has been battling a foot injury, is expected to play against the New England Patriots in Foxborough today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Wisconsin product has 394 rushing yards and 228 receiving yards, with seven touchdowns scored this season for the Chargers, who have won three straight.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin, ankle) practiced fully twice this week, and he's active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in London.

2. Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, tight end Ed Dickson, kicker Graham Gano and linebacker Luke Kuechly are all expected to play against the Buccaneers in Tampa, according to Rapoport.

3. New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) is a game-time decision, although there's confidence that he will play, according to Rapoport.

4. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) is still working back into football shape and won't play against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Rapoport.

5. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back) is expected to play against the Eagles, a source tells Rapoport.