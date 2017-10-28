NFL community reacts to Saquon Barkley's performance vs. OSU

Saquon Barkley padded his Heisman credentials in the first half of Saturday's highly anticipated Penn State-Ohio State game, breaking free for two touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return for a score on the opening play.
Current and former NFL players are taking to Twitter to react. Here's a look at what they're saying.
Ok Saquon thatâs enough, just embarrassing everybody.â Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 28, 2017
Saquon Barkley.... This guy has it #GATAâ DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) October 28, 2017
Yeah this dude the truth can't front lolâ Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 28, 2017
Saquan is Electric!!!!â Justin Forsett (@JForsett) October 28, 2017
Heisman.â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 28, 2017
Give this man the Heisman right damn now!!!!!!! #Saquonâ Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 28, 2017
Saquan is Ladainian Tomlinson mixed with Leâveon Bell receiving abilityâ Beanie Wells (@BeanieWells26) October 28, 2017
Can we go ahead and give Saquon Barkley the Heisman please! #PennState vs. #OhioStateâ Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) October 28, 2017
Wow! @saquonb21 out here making ï¿½ï¿½with each touch... Hard to find Triple Threats with speed, power, explosiveness & versatility.. #Impressedâ Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) October 28, 2017
