Five craziest student sections in college football

What makes college football Saturdays so memorable? Is it the band playing the fight song or the team on the field? Hey man, why choose? It can be both. But let's not forget about the students cheering in the stands.

While Alumni return to their old stomping grounds to root for their former school, current students gather in the student section to go crazy. With their chests painted in their team's colors, there is nothing better than being a student at a school with college football.

These five schools have some of the best cheering sections across the country.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's student section is still packed. Last year's homecoming game at this time wasn't nearly as full. pic.twitter.com/hBDrdGaJ73 â Terrin Waack (@terrinvictoria) October 11, 2015

Four national championships in eight years, have made the Crimson Tide students hungry for trophies. In Bryant-Denny Stadium, the student section is so rowdy, they are able to get inside their opponents heads and it's already hard enough to play Alabama. Their red and white pompoms can be seen waving in the air after every good play. Roll tide.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Watching ï¿½ï¿½ today? Did you know our bells are made by the Mississippi State bell company? Cowbells for the win. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/luaqJ7ZUqK â CTHS Student Section (@CTStudentSect) December 30, 2015

If you want to have your hearing damaged due to the sound of cowbells, then you will love Davis Wade Stadium. For roughly three hours, students ring those cowbells any chance they get. Just don't blame me about losing your hearing, I warned you.

Arizona Wildcats

Who has a student section like The University of Arizona........No one!#BearDown

This just 1 part! is goes on >>>>>> pic.twitter.com/UliIZg0z â Trevin Wade (@TwoStarWade) June 12, 2012

Being established in 2002, the ZonaZoo has become the largest student sections in the Pac-12. Students in the ZonaZoo are extremely loud and become a Sea of Red during the game. So far, the Wildcats are 5-2 on the season and are continuing to Bear Down.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State is having a student section White Out against Pitt #PSU https://t.co/zGLpkNt5zD pic.twitter.com/hdzaPGrfqi â Land of 10 PennState (@Landof10PSU) September 4, 2017

Roughly selling 21,000 tickets to students, Penn State has one of the largest student sections in the country. There may only be a few times when the Nittany Lions head coach calls for a white out, but every fan will being wearing white.

Texas A&M Aggies

No college has a larger student section than the 12th man in College Station, Texas. On any given Saturday, there are roughly 40,000 students packed into the student section, all cheering for their beloved Aggies. They even have yell leaders to make sure students leave their voices in Kyle Field.