Robinson: Lynch's high school practice keeps his edge

It's not often we get a glimpse into the mind of Marshawn Lynch, one of the league's most interesting players who rarely talks with members of the media.

Thankfully, however, we have Mike Robinson, a man who played with Lynch for four seasons in Seattle and developed a good enough bond during those years to now help the football world understand what Beast Mode is thinking from time to time.

Earlier this week, Lynch made headlines for running over, running through and dragging teenagers on a Bay Area high school football field.

Listening to Robinson explain Saturday on Good Morning Football: Weekend why Lynch decided to do that was a fascinating trip into the Oakland Raiders running back's head.

"I had the chance to talk to him before he went to practice with the high school team," Robinson said. "People got to understand that this kid loves the youth, right? But he said something real interesting to me. He was like, 'Mike, you know, how do I get prepared to play without actually going out and actually playing?' And to him, this is how he stays tough. This is how he keeps that edge. And you know, it's very tough to train for the National Football League without your pads and stuff on and actually getting hit.

"He actually just decided, 'I'm going to go to my old high school and I'm going to let these young cats' -- and I said, look, I said, 'Money, dude. You're worth a lot of money. Don't get hurt.' He said, 'Man, if they hit me, I'm going to run them over.' I said, 'OK. Do your thing, man.'"

Beast Mode has had his fair share of memorable moments off the NFL field over the years. "I'm just here so I don't get fined" and "I'm just 'bout that action, boss" obviously top the list. But nabbing his Raiders helmet, strapping on the pads and trucking high school football players all in the name of staying ready while he serves his one-game suspension for putting his hands on an official in the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Chiefs? That's up there.

Thanks for the insight, Mike Rob.