Steve Smith takes his fashion very seriously

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 27th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Steve Smith really didn't like Michael Irvin's joke about his pants
Yooo Steve Smith might be serious ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/hGeiy5QCg3â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 27, 2017
Riche goes Incognito
Richie Incognito wanted to see more of his jerseys in the stands. So he went in disguise as a Bills Store employee.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 26, 2017
It's Going Incognito! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/q2w7uvgCJk
Tony Romo has turned out to be an amazing broadcaster and Antonio Brown gave him props
Tony Romo nice with the broadcast!!! insights surrealâ Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 27, 2017
Speaking of Thursday Night Football, last night's game was historic
The Ravens 40-0 shutout of the Dolphins was the most lopsided game since 2014, when the Rams blanked the Raiders 52-0.
Bills rookies went to a haunted house and were "legit scared"