Steve Smith said he'll whoop Michael Irvin's ass

Steve Smith really didn't like Michael Irvin's joke about his pants

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 27th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Steve Smith really didn't like Michael Irvin's joke about his pants

Riche goes Incognito

Tony Romo has turned out to be an amazing broadcaster and Antonio Brown gave him props

Speaking of Thursday Night Football, last night's game was historic

The Ravens 40-0 shutout of the Dolphins was the most lopsided game since 2014, when the Rams blanked the Raiders 52-0.

Bills rookies went to a haunted house and were "legit scared"

