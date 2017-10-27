Vontaze Burfict fined $12K for kicking Steelers FB

Vontaze Burfict can't escape league discipline.

The Bengals linebacker was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in Cincinnati's loss to Pittsburgh.

Burfict has a history of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness toward the Steelers. Following the 2015 AFC wild-card showdown between the two AFC North rivals, Burfict was suspended three games for delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless Antonio Brown.

Elsewhere in the AFC, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $9,115 for a hit against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, one that led to the one-game suspension of Marshawn Lynch who made contact with an official in the ensuing scrum.