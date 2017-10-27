Week 8 bold predictions: Deshaun Watson, Tyreek Hill torch top defenses

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 8:
Texans rookie QB is too much for the SeahawksDeshaun Watson silences the 12s at CenturyLink Field. The rookie quarterback finishes with four total touchdowns, guiding the Texans to 4-3.
Bears rookie has breakout gameOne of these days, I'm going to hit on this prediction of Mitchell Trubisky, who's shown promise since getting his first start Week 5. The Bears rookie QB throws more than 300 yards and has three TDs vs. the Saints.
Tyreek Hill earns hat trick against divisional foeTyreek Hill takes advantage of a struggling Broncos defense. He goes off for a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown AND return touchdown in a Chiefs' win.
Tom Brady isn't the only veteran QB who's still got itI'm gonna keep this one real simple: The Chargers beat New England. Hail Philip Rivers!
A lot on the line in the Big EasyThe winner of Bears- Saints will make the playoffs. I like New Orleans, but the Bears are on a roll. And they match up with the Saints pretty well. I also think Drew Brees will reach 6,000 completions in this game (he needs 12) to become the fastest quarterback to reach that mark in NFL history.