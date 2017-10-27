Fun Food Friday: DeAndre Hopkins, aspiring pescatarian

Last week we told you about the Bills cafeteria consuming 700 pounds of rotisserie chicken per week and Richie Incognito gave the diet secrets of a three-time Pro Bowler.

This week we head west to Houston to focus on the Texans and specifically WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Back in 2016, Hopkins told HoustonTexans.com that his favorite food was his mom's lasagna -- a classic dish that remains a favorite among children everywhere.

However, Hopkins realizes he's competing against men with ridiculous fitness regiments who meticulously monitor all of the calories they consume. So, these days, the Houston wideout is opting to cut out red meat and go pescatarian.

Long before he became a Pro Bowl WR, Nuk and his family relied on help from food banks to keep hunger at bay. In 2014, Hopkins became a spokesperson for the Houston Food Bank.

"I couldn't have said no [to being a spokesperson] because I've been through this. So it was a privilege and kind of meant to be. It's powerful to have the voice that I have and for people to listen to it," Hopkins told the Houston Chronicle. "Words can't really describe it -- where I'm at right now and the pedestal that I'm on -- for other kids and families to be like, 'Alright, this kid was here one day and he was doing the same thing we're doing."

Food -- it's the one thing we all rely on to survive, no matter our socioeconomic status. Hopkins has gone from receiving some of his meals from food banks to signing a 5-year, $81 million contract this past offseason. It's great to see someone overcome struggles and help others in similar situations.

Some of Hopkins' teammates and other team staff members released a Houston Texans Cookbook in 2016. The book included recipes like Vince Wilfork's Sticky Chicken and J.J. Watt's Firehouse Baked Beans.

Not sure about you, but now I'm starving for barbecue and football. See you for next week's edition of Fun Food Friday.