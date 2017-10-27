Bears OC: Having Dontrelle Inman will 'help everyone'

The Chicago Bears acquired veteran Dontrelle Inman from the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The question is whether the receiver will be active for Sunday's tilt versus the New Orleans Saints.

"That's up to Coach, that's up to [general manager Ryan Pace]," said Inman, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I'm ready. But it's totally up to them. If I'm ready and they think I'm ready, then I'll be out there."

With Inman not getting to town until Thursday, the Bears might be forced to wait a week to deploy the 6-foot-3, four-year pro. Inman brings experience and size to an otherwise mundane pass-catching corps. The 28-year-old caught 58 passes for 810 yards as a 16-game starter last season.

After being buried on the Chargers' depth chart, Inman could immediately become Mitchell Trubisky's top wide receiver.

"I just saw a smart, savvy player that should be able to provide some leadership ... in a young room," offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Thursday, via the Chicago Tribune. "And we need that type of figure right now to help these guys out."

The Bears need someone who can gain separation on the outside and give their rookie quarterback a target to hit. Inman doesn't do one thing extremely well but does a lot of little things that make him an upgrade. He can line up in the slot or out wide, he's got size in the red zone, and enough speed to threaten deep.

Inman also brings starting experience to a group that has struggled with drops, getting open and pre-snap penalties.

"Those things can't happen," Loggains said of mental errors. "We have to eliminate those things. Maybe another veteran presence in the room, a guy that's played in the NFL and played with a good quarterback -- it's going to help everyone. That's going to help that group and help Mitchell."

The Bears are frisky at 3-4 with a stout defense and good running game. If Inman can be a target for Trubisky on his few dropbacks, it will help open the offense and give the rookie a receiver who can help him grow.