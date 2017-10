Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco left Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter after getting hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. He is in the league's concussion protocol.

Flacco's helmet came off on the hit, which came as he slid while running the ball for a first down. Flacco left for the locker room. Ryan Mallett took over at quarterback for the Ravens.

Around The NFL will have more on Flacco's injury soon.