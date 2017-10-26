Bills give Anquan Boldin permission to contact teams

It appears Anquan Boldin is looking to make a comeback.

The Buffalo Bills, who still own the wide receiver's playing rights, have given Boldin's agent permission to talk to other NFL teams to gauge any potential interest in trading for the 37-year-old, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Bills aren't interested in releasing Boldin's rights -- they are seeking to trade him if a team wants him, Rapoport reported.

ESPN first reported the development.

Boldin retired in August just weeks after signing a one-year deal with the Bills. He appeared in two preseason games with the Bills before announcing his retirement in a renewed effort to focus on social issues in the wake of racial violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One of the greatest possession receivers in NFL history, Boldin ranks 14th all-time in receiving yards with 13,779 on 1,076 receptions with 82 touchdowns. Boldin was productive in each of his stints with the Cardinals, Ravens, 49ers and Lions. Since 2008, he earned 3,495 yards after the catch, per Pro Football Focus. Only Wes Welker and Larry Fitzgerald have more in that span.

Last year in Detroit, Boldin was Matthew Stafford's go-to red-zone target (8 touchdowns) and also frequently looked his direction on third down.

The big question now is whether there's still a market for him. He didn't sign with Buffalo until after training camp started, so it'll be interesting to see if a team is willing to take a chance with Boldin, even if means giving up some sort of compensation for him.