J.J. Watt takes the mound for the Astros in the World Series

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 26th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Even though J.J. Watt may be injured, he found a new job

JJ Watt is throwing out the first pitch at the Astros' World Series game Friday night against the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park. â John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 26, 2017

Need a new car? Get the Tom Brady Signature Edition from Aston Martin

Aston Martin is selling a car that was personalized by the Pats QB himself. There are only 12 cars being made and it will cost you a pretty penny: $359,999 to be exact.

If you thought you were bad at video games, try watching QB Aaron Rodgers play the new game Assassin's Creed Origins

Marshawn Lynch stops by his old high school to get in some extra practice.