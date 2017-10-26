Arizona Cardinals put Carson Palmer on injured reserve

A day after he underwent surgery to repair his broken arm, Carson Palmer was placed on injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals.

Thursday's move shuts down the quarterback for at least eight weeks, but there's a good chance Palmer won't be back this season. It remains to be seen if the 14-year NFL veteran will play for the Cardinals in 2018 after mulling over a decision last offseason whether he'd play in 2017. He remains under contract through 2018.

Although the 37-year-old could be back next season, there's a chance the Palmer-Larry Fitzgerald-Bruce Arians era could be over desert.

Palmer suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Cardinals' 33-0 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London on Sunday.

With Palmer out of the picture for now, quarterback Drew Stanton will be tasked with helping the 3-4 Cardinals turn around their season. Arians, who denied reports he was considering to leave the team at season's end, said Stanton will be Cardinals' starting quarterback moving forward. The team also has backup Blaine Gabbert.