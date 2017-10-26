Dallas Cowboys release backup QB Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore's latest stint in Dallas has come to a close.

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have parted ways with the backup quarterback on Thursday, days after Cooper Rush was promoted to the No. 2 quarterback role.

The team previously released Moore in September during final roster cuts and re-signed him to the 53-man roster the following week after Rico Gathers was placed in injured reserve.

Moore entered training camp as Dak Prescott's primary backup -- despite missing the entire 2016 season with a broken fibula.

He has not taken an offensive snap this year and was inactive in Week 7's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted tight end Blake Jarwin from their practice squad.