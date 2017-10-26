Myles Garrett (concussion) ruled out versus Vikings

Myles Garrett will miss Sunday's tilt versus the Minnesota Vikings in London due to a concussion.

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday the No. 1 overall pick would not travel overseas with the team.

Garrett went into concussion protocol on Wednesday after the rookie complained Tuesday of concussion-like symptoms.

Sunday's absence will mark the fifth missed game for the first-round pick, who dealt with an ankle injury and sat out the first four games of the 2017 campaign.

News of Garrett's absence is a blow to the Browns hopes of capturing their elusive first win of the season. Despite missing more games than he's played, when on the field Garrett looks like the real-deal pass-rusher scouts promised he'd become in the NFL.

In just three games, Garrett leads Cleveland in sacks (4) and has at least one sack in each of his games played.

The life of Case Keenum just got easier Sunday at Twickenham Stadium.

Watch Sunday's Browns-Vikings matchup from London live at 9:30 AM ET only on NFL Network.