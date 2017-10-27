NFL IQ quiz Week 8: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 8 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers will be published here at noon ET Saturday.

1. The Chiefs have the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing offense and #5 passing offense. Only one team in the last decade has finished a season ranked top five in both passing yards per game and rushing yards per game. Which team?

2. There have been only four players in the last 30 seasons to have 200-plus touches in Weeks 1-7 of a season, including Le'Veon Bell this season. Who are the other three players?

3. Antonio Brown has 765 receiving yards this season, 220 more than the next closest player. Who was the last player to be leading the NFL in receiving yards by 200 or more at this point in the season?

4. Dak Prescott has thrown at least three passing touchdowns in three straight games, making him the third QB in Cowboys franchise history to do so. Who are the other two?

5. The Browns have thrown 17 interceptions this season and are on pace to throw 39 by the end of the season. When was the last time a team threw that many interceptions (more than 39) in one season?

6. This weekend, Deshaun Watson and the Texans will face a road test in Seattle. Rookie QBs are 1-7 in Seattle in the Pete Carroll era (since 2010). Who is the only rookie QB to beat the Seahawks in Seattle during that span?

7. Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are two of four rookies (min. 100 pass attempts) with a passer rating of over 100 in NFL history. Who are the other two?

8. Joey Bosa needs 1.0 sack this week to have the most sacks by any player over his first 20 NFL games. Whose record would he beat?

9. The Bills are 3-0 at home this season. When is the last time Buffalo finished a season with a perfect home record?

10. Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are two of three quarterbacks in NFL history to win a college national championship and Heisman Trophy before being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Who is the other?