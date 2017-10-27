NFL TV guide to Week 8 of 2017 season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 8 of the 2017 season.

SUNDAY

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"The Silence of the Cam" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Cam Newton drops back into an old, abandoned backfield, but when he calls to Christian McCaffrey and Kelvin Benjamin only to get no answer, the eerie silence is soon filled by pounding footsteps growing ever closer. The Bucs' offense gathers for a pregame ritual, swaying back and forth in a circle, as their leader, Jameis Winston, chants to channel the spirit of their departed Super Bowl XXXVII ancestors.

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks

"The Blair Walsh Project" -- 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Consumed by the maddening yells of the Clink, Deshaun Watson runs through a dark tunnel, only to get himself trapped for three plus hours, surrounded by 70,000 hungry creatures. Blair Walsh's purple and gold demons come back from 2015 to haunt him ahead of another do or die moment. Russell Wilson's fear of (Jadeveon) Clowneys is realized when one adorned in a facemask senselessly attacks!

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

"Dawn of the Dez" -- 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Kirk Cousins realizes his line's been tapped when all he can hear is the sound of heavy breathing from a linebacker who clearly has his number. Proud of making the Washington secondary disappear, Dez Bryant throws up the X, his calling card, so the rest of the corners know they just might be next. Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson mutate into a dangerous two-headed monster when the clock strikes quarter four.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

"28 Days Prater" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

A serial tackler known as the Shirtless Slayzier is on the loose in Detroit, with no intentions of leaving until he catches Matthew Stafford with his bare hands. With some bad JuJu and Killer B's in the air, Ziggy Ansah makes sure to keep his head on a swivel, though he takes it too literally and things get freaky, fast. Matt Prater fears he will be eaten alive by angry fans after butchering a thirty-yarder.

